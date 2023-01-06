Virginia Beach extends survey for Rudee Loop redevelopment

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The City of Virginia Beach has extended a community survey for the redevelopment of Rudee Loop, an 11-acre section of the Oceanfront.
City officials originally planned to end the survey this upcoming Sunday, but after an "overwhelming response," officials decided to extend the survey until January 29.
The city said since opening the survey on November 22, it's gathered more than 50,000 responses and nearly 10,000 comments.
City leaders said there are four proposals on the table:
- Bruce Smith Enterprises wants to develop three hotels, retail space, and a four-acre park.
- Gold Key PHR wants a seven-acre park, multi-family apartments, and a hotel.
- The Virginia Gentleman Foundation wants a surf museum, and a jetty walk.
- The city’s park and recreation department wants to build a skate park, a food truck plaza, and a fishing pier.
To participate in the survey, click here.
You can also provide input in person on the following dates:
- Friday, Jan. 27, from 6:30 am until early afternoon at Rudee Loop
- Tuesday, Jan. 31, from 6:30-8 pm at Kempsville Recreation Center, 800 Monmouth Lane