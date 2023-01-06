Virginia Beach extends survey for Rudee Loop redevelopment

The city said since opening the survey on November 22, it's gathered more than 50,000 responses and nearly 10,000 comments.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The City of Virginia Beach has extended a community survey for the redevelopment of Rudee Loop, an 11-acre section of the Oceanfront.

City officials originally planned to end the survey this upcoming Sunday, but after an "overwhelming response," officials decided to extend the survey until January 29.

The city said since opening the survey on November 22, it's gathered more than 50,000 responses and nearly 10,000 comments.

City leaders said there are four proposals on the table:

To participate in the survey, click here.

You can also provide input in person on the following dates: