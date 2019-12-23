VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Months after a longtime public utilities employee opened fire at a Virginia Beach municipal building, the city has become short-staffed in the divisions most affected by the shooting.

The Virginian-Pilot reports the number of vacancies in both the public works and public utilities departments have increased significantly since the May 31 shooting.

Officials told the newspaper nearly a third of key engineering positions in both departments are vacant.

According to the newspaper, the shortages are leading to a backlog of work, with some projects being delayed by months or possibly even years.

