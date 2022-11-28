Virginia Beach, faith groups partner to offer winter shelter for people experiencing homelessness

The program is in partnership with several faith organizations in Virginia Beach. The faith groups rotate weekly, feeding and sheltering people who need it.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach's Winter Shelter Program has started taking in adults experiencing homelessness, giving them a warm place to sleep through the cold season.

Anyone 18 and older can check in at a shelter, and as long as they have space, you'll be able to stay overnight.

Here's where you can go, and when:

Monday-Friday, check in between 4 and 6 p.m. at the Housing Resouce Center Day Services at 104 N. Witchduck Road.

check in between 4 and 6 p.m. at the Housing Resouce Center Day Services at 104 N. Witchduck Road. Saturdays and Holidays , check in between 5 and 6 p.m. at PiN Ministry at 1164 Millers Lane.

check in between 5 and 6 p.m. at PiN Ministry at 1164 Millers Lane. On Sundays, check in between 5 and 6 p.m. at Mount Olive Baptist Church at 310 N. Birdneck Road.

The city does give people transportation from the check-in sites to the shelters, but people taking the bus should only plan to bring one bag that can fit under their seat or in the overhead bin.

You can call PiN Ministry at 757-962-3567 for more details. This service goes through March 22, 2023.

If you have children you need to shelter, call the Regional Housing Crisis Hotline at 757-227-5932 between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. on weekdays.