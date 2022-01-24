A city worker allegedly broke their basketball hoop while moving it off the street. Now, a Virginia Beach family is suing.

The family said their autistic son uses the basketball hoop daily to practice social skills. They said they were told to move it after receiving a citizen complaint.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — When Christian Felder isn’t watching his favorite shows at home, he’s playing basketball outside his house. His mother, Hiede, said he’s 23 with severe autism, and uses the sport for social skills.

Now Christian doesn't play anymore. The city said someone complained about the hoop sitting partially in the street.

“The hoop had been sitting in the same position for about 22 years," she said. "So, I was shocked.”

Heide Felder said a city worker stated they violated a city code that prohibits any constructed item on a public street or road.

The Felders had to move it, or they would be fined $100 a day.

Christian's mom said the city worker broke the hoop in the process of moving it off the street and onto their lawn.

“He can’t touch it, he can’t play with it," Felder said. "It’s broken and he’s looking at the one across [the street] and looking at me, like, ‘Well why is mine broke and not theirs? Why is mine down and not theirs?'"

She said it’s not fair, since she’s not the only one breaking city code. Felder said her neighbor’s hoop sits partially in the street, too.

The city told her and her husband they could file a complaint to have the neighbor's hoop moved.

“We wouldn’t put in a complaint against the second one," Craig Felder, said. "We wouldn’t do that to another family. We wouldn’t want to inconvenience another family and their children.”

“The city of Virginia Beach, we don’t have a division that drives around looking for people that are violating or have encroachments without permission,” explained Virginia Beach Public Works Director L.J. Hansen.

Hansen said they largely respond to safety hazards or complaints from residents about items in the street.

“We would spend an inordinate amount of time trying to correct things that are somewhat minor in nature,” Hansen said.

But the Felders said this "minor" change is greatly impacting Christian.

“It’s not like it’s a luxury for him, it’s a necessity,” Craig Felder said.

“He has special medication when he gets aggressive for meltdowns, and we have to keep giving him this medication,” Hiede Felder added.