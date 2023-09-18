Deadly motorcycle crash closes South Independence Boulevard in Virginia Beach

The northbound lanes are temporarily closed between Dahlia Drive and Nesbitt Drive, police said.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The northbound lanes of South Independence Boulevard in Virginia Beach are closed Monday morning due to a deadly motorcycle crash.

The crash happened in the 1900 block of South Independence Boulevard, which is down the road from the intersection with Lynnhaven Parkway. Police got the call shortly after 9:45 a.m.

The Virginia Beach Police Department said the crash involved a motorcycle but didn't specify if any other vehicles were involved or if anyone else was hurt.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m., the Virginia Beach Police Department tweeted a traffic alert letting drivers know the road is temporarily closed between Dahlia Drive and Nesbitt Drive while the investigation takes place. People are encouraged to avoid driving in the area.