VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — If you see smoke and hear chaotic sounds coming from the old Belvedere Hotel on Atlantic Avenue, it's only for training purposes.

Virginia Beach Fire Department is conducting training exercises at the vacant hotel during the next couple of days.

The fire department warned citizens in a tweet that they may see smoke coming from the building.

The restaurant below the hotel at 36th Street and Atlantic Avenue closed in October, according to a Virginian-Pilot article.

The hotel had been a mainstay along the resort city's Oceanfront for 46 years before it was closed in 2015.

PHOTOS: Virginia Beach fire crews conducting training at vacant Belvedere Hotel Virginia Beach Fire Department conducted training exercises at the vacant Belvedere Hotel during January 11-12, 2020.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.