VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Fire Department has teamed up with Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore for "Operation Extinguish Hunger."

The initiative is to collect food for families in need, not just in Virginia Beach but across the region. However, the program is supported by the generosity of Virginia Beach residents.

Community members are asked to drop off non-perishable food items at collection points at every fire station in the city.

So far, the Virginia Beach Fire Department has delivered over 3 tons of food to the Foodbank in 2019. That's about 4000 meals for people across the region.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department's initiative to feed those in need started as an effort to help Virginia Beach residents who were directly impacted by the severe flooding Hurricane Matthew left behind in October of 2016. Citizens responded to the VBFD’s call for food donations in a big way! In just a few short weeks VBFD collected nearly 4000-pounds of food which the Foodbank turned into 3300 meals for distribution.

Community members who would like to help out can bring their non-perishable food donations to any neighborhood fire station. Just look for the “Extinguish Hunger” flyer posted by the front entrance of any fire station to locate your drop-off point.

Donations of the following items are encouraged:

Non-perishable food

Non-breakable containers

Nutritional labels intact

Low-fat, low-sodium, low sugar preferred

Formula, baby food, diapers, wipes welcome

