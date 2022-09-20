x
Virginia Beach

Firefighters save dog that fell into old well in Virginia Beach

The little dog fell into a hole leading to the dried-up well, and was balancing on a pipe about a foot underground when people found her.
Credit: Virginia Beach Fire Department
Virginia Beach firefighters save dachshund from well

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Firefighters in Virginia Beach worked together to save a dachshund who got stuck in an old well Tuesday morning.

The little dog fell into a hole leading to the dried-up well, and was balancing on a pipe about a foot underground when people found her.

A post on the Virginia Beach Fire Department's Facebook page said they wrapped a rope around the pup to keep her from falling down any farther. It also helped them avoid crumbling more dirt into the hole.

Then, they hoisted the 18-pound dog up to safety. The mission took about 45 minutes.

The post said Chloe was in good condition once she was pulled out. EMS checked out the 13-year-old dog, just to make sure she was okay.

Well done, VBFD!

