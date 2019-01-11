VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Fire Department is asking for resident's feedback on their services to the community.

The department created a survey to see what it needs to do to improve. The information provided by residents will be considered for the development of the department's strategic business plan and to pursue departmental accreditation.



An online survey is available now through November 30.

It will allow residents to share their opinions and suggestions to the fire department to help them better serve the City of Virginia Beach.

Click here to take the survey.

The survey asks residents to rate the experience with emergency response services, if anyone has ever met a Virginia Beach Police Personnel in the community, and if the department is accessible within the community.

