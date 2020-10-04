Virginia Beach Fire Department suspends collection of food donations at fire stations

Officials said they are suspending food donation collection because of the COVID-19 health emergency and "social distance" directives.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Fire Department is suspending the collection of food donations at its fire stations.

The department said it's suspending the food donation collection because of the COVID-19 health emergency and "social distance" directives, Virginia Beach Fire Department spokesman Art Kohn said in a news release.

The food donations were part of the department's "Extinguish Hunger" program that collected food for the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

The department has participated in the program for a few years.

The food donations were dropped off at fire stations by citizens and then they would be distributed to the food bank.

"Although it has become necessary to modify the 'Extinguish Hunger' program, the VBFD remains a strong partner with the Foodbank and encourages our citizens to continue donating to this important organization," Kohn said.

Citizens can still donate food in Virginia Beach.

Donations can be dropped off at the addresses listed below on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon.