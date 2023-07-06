Firefighters battle fire at vacant Virginia Beach business

Crews were dispatched to the 200 block of First Colonial Road just after midnight Thursday.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Firefighters in Virginia Beach took on an early-morning blaze at a vacant commercial business building.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department said crews were called to the 200 block of First Colonial Road in the Oceana section of the city shortly after midnight Thursday. When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke billowing from the building.

Crews made entry and had the fire under control about 30 minutes later.

No injuries were reported.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.