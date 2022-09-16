Two seriously hurt in fire at Virginia Beach homeless camp

The fire was reported at Baker Road near Northampton Boulevard late Friday afternoon. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two people are hospitalized with serious injuries following a fire at a Virginia Beach homeless encampment, the fire department said.

According to VBFD, crews were called to the 1200 block of Baker Road shortly after 6 p.m. Friday, near Northampton Boulevard. Heavy smoke was found at the camp.

Two adults are reportedly in critical condition at a local hospital.

The fire department said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.