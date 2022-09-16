Two seriously hurt in fire at Virginia Beach homeless camp

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two people are hospitalized with serious injuries following a fire at a Virginia Beach homeless encampment, the fire department said.
According to VBFD, crews were called to the 1200 block of Baker Road shortly after 6 p.m. Friday, near Northampton Boulevard. Heavy smoke was found at the camp.
Two adults are reportedly in critical condition at a local hospital.
The fire department said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
No other information was immediately available.