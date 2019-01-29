VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police officers and firefighters worked together as they investigated a fire and a hit and run that took place at the same location Monday night.

Around 8:05 p.m., Virginia Beach Emergency Communications received a call about a house fire in the 1700 block of Rose Petal Drive. Moments later, dispatchers got a call about a fight and a hit and run there that left someone hurt.

When officers got to Rose Petal Drive, they found the person who'd been hurt. Medics took that person the the hospital. Police said the injuries weren't life-threatening.

While the police department investigated the hit-and-run incident, the Virginia Beach Fire Department began its investigation into the house fire.

"This is very early, and it's a unique situation that we have a fire and a hit and run at the same location. We don't know [if the two are related]," said Master Police Officer Linda Kuehn. "Our investigators are determining all of those facts."

By late Monday, investigators hadn't said if anyone was hurt in the fire.