There's no information yet about the extent of the damage, or if anyone was hurt in the fire.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Wednesday night, teams from the Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to a blaze in the 1300 block of Taylor Farm Road.

A spokesperson from the city's dispatch said it was called in around 7:50 p.m., and crews were on-site around 8:20 p.m.

There's no information yet about the extent of the damage, or if anyone was hurt in the fire.