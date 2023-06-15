3 adults, a child, several pets displaced after Virginia Beach house fire

While firefighters attacked the fire, others searched for pets. Two dogs, four cats and two guinea pigs were rescued. Four cats are still missing as of now.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Three adults, one child, and several pets have been displaced from their homes after a fire erupted in their Virginia Beach home.

Virginia Beach Fire Department received a call about a residential fire and responded to the scene at 600 Orangewood Drive in Green Run around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

On arrival, crews reported heavy fire coming from the back of the house.

While firefighters attacked the fire, others searched for pets. Two dogs, four cats and two guinea pigs were rescued. Four cats are still missing as of now.

Crews reported the fire as under control at 10:50 p.m.