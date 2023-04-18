Virginia Beach firefighter who responded to 'Good Friday Miracle' jet crash dies after cancer battle

Captain Matt "Chevy" Chiaverotti was one of the firefighters who spent several hours at the scene of the "Good Friday Miracle" jet crash in Virginia Beach in 2012.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Fire Department is mourning one of its own.

Captain Matt "Chevy" Chiaverotti has died following a battle with anaplastic thyroid cancer.

On Good Friday of that year, a Navy FA-18 jet crashed into the Mayfair Mews Apartments. It was called a miracle because no one perished in the fiery collision that demolished the apartment complex.

Eleven years later, Chiaverotti and four other firefighters who responded to the scene were battling some form of cancer. While no one can say for sure that the jet crash is the culprit behind the cancer diagnoses, the toxic brew that filled the air and littered the ground that day was extremely hazardous.