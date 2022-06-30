Virginia Beach firefighters battle 2-alarm fire at Indian Lakes Apartments

The fire department tweeted that they were battling a two-alarm fire in the 1600 block of Hiawatha Drive.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A fire at a Virginia Beach apartment complex is sending huge plumes of smoke into the air.

The fire department tweeted that they were battling a two-alarm fire in the 1600 block of Hiawatha Drive. That's the Indian Lakes Apartment complex near Acredale area.

The Virginia Beach Fire Dept. said the call came in just after 4:15 p.m.

According to VBFD, 16 units are affected and four are a total loss. The number of people displaced is unknown at this time, but the apartment manager is working to assist those that are.

VBFD said one firefighter sustained a non-life-threatening injury. Additionally, one dog in a crate was rescued and reunited with its owner.

The fire was under control in about 20 minutes.

The cause is still unknown.