Virginia Beach firefighters battle house fire in Sandbridge

One person was inside the home on Sandfiddler Road and was able to get out safely.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A large house fire is under investigation in the Sandbridge section of Virginia Beach.

According to the Virginia Beach Fire Department, crews were called to the 3300 block of Sandfiddler Road around 8:20 Wednesday night. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and fire coming from a two-story residence.

One person inside the house was able to get out and was treated at the scene by paramedics for smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

The fire was quickly knocked down and brought under control, with most of the damage to the first floor.