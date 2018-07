VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., (WVEC) -- Virginia Beach Fire Department's Fireboat 12 rescued a boat passenger off the Rudee Inlet Wednesday.

According to a tweet, paramedics were transferred onto the tour vessel to treat the passenger.

VBFD Fireboat 12 transfers paramedic onto tour vessel to treat patient with injury pic.twitter.com/1633klxZoR — VBFD (@VirginiaBeachFD) July 4, 2018

