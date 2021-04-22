Virginia Beach Police promotes first-ever female deputy chief

Captain Shannon Wichtendahl has worked for VBPD for the past 33 years.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A female law enforcement officer is making history in Virginia Beach!

Captain Shannon Wichtendahl is the first-ever female deputy chief in the police department's 58-year history.

Wichtendahl has worked for VBPD for 33 years. She served in various roles in the Second Precinct, including commanding officer.

Officials promoted Wichtendahl at a ceremony in city council chambers Thursday.

"I've always considered myself a police officer and to be the best police officer that I can be and to set an example or be a role model for my girls, [and] my officers' girls," Wichtendahl told 13News Now. "I have plenty of nieces and my nieces got three girls so it's kind of a happy monument for everyone."

Wichtendahl said she could retire, but isn't done serving her community. She said she's ready for new challenges in her role as deputy chief.