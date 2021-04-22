Virginia Beach Police promotes first-ever female deputy chief

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A female law enforcement officer is making history in Virginia Beach!
Captain Shannon Wichtendahl is the first-ever female deputy chief in the police department's 58-year history.
Wichtendahl has worked for VBPD for 33 years. She served in various roles in the Second Precinct, including commanding officer.
Officials promoted Wichtendahl at a ceremony in city council chambers Thursday.
"I've always considered myself a police officer and to be the best police officer that I can be and to set an example or be a role model for my girls, [and] my officers' girls," Wichtendahl told 13News Now. "I have plenty of nieces and my nieces got three girls so it's kind of a happy monument for everyone."
Wichtendahl said she could retire, but isn't done serving her community. She said she's ready for new challenges in her role as deputy chief.
Virginia Beach Police also promoted three other law enforcement officers, one to deputy chief and two others to captain.