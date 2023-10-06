'Virginia Beach' is title of first song on Drake's new album

"Pretty but rough, just like Virginia Beach," Drake rapped in the first song of his album 'For All The Dogs' which dropped on Friday.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Drake's anticipated new album "For All The Dogs" begins with a shoutout to Virginia Beach.

The new album that dropped on Friday has 23 tracks, featuring artists like SZA, J. Cole, Chief Keef, 21 Savage and more, but the massive album begins with the song 'Virginia Beach' and features vocals in the intro and outro by Frank Ocean, according to Genius.

He raps in the song's first verse, "she pretty but ghetto, pretty but rough, just like Virginia Beach," complimenting and insulting the girl the song is about by comparing her to the iconic city in his lyrics.

The album follows up "Honestly Nevermind" and his collaboration album with 21 Savage "Her Loss," both released in 2022.