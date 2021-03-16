Virginia Beach Fishing Pier getting upgrade

In an effort to attract more people from the Hampton Roads area, the management said it would renovate the mainstay at the Oceanfront.

NORFOLK, Va. — When it comes to the Virginia Beach Fishing Pier, it's a generational thing for the people who work there.

Jeff Hague of Ocean Eddie's Seafood Restaurant will tell you all about his in-laws from whom he and his wife took over the business.

Brian Murden talks about the two families that split the 100 shares of the Virginia Beach Fishing Pier, weaving the tale in and out of his descriptions of working at the bait and tackle shop that sits on the pier. He knows about those families because his grandfather and two partners started the pier.

When it came time for new management, Munden said, "Instead of putting on the open market for new management, thought it'd be better to keep it in the family. We've got a lot to learn. We're trying to spruce it up a bit."

To that end, Munden said he and others have put in new railing, a new fish cleaning station, and new lights. He hopes the upgrades will attract younger fishermen and other people from the Hampton Roads area.

"This is exciting. We want to make sure this thing keeps going into the next generation. I have two children, one daughter, so I'd really like to keep it going," Muneden said.

The new management group hopes to hold more events on the pier, including a locals only night during the week.