Virginia Beach to host free movie nights at Town Center

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The City of Virginia Beach is hosting a series of free movie nights at Town Center.

Beginning Sept. 2, every Saturday they will be hosting a free outdoor movie screening. The films will be presented on a large outdoor screen in the recessed area of the Town Center Fountain Plaza.

Seating is limited and will be first come first serve, the same goes for free popcorn that will be available.

The movie nights will be every Saturday, from Sept. 2 to Oct. 28. The times will be at 7:30 p.m. in September and then go back an hour at 6:30 p.m. for October's screenings.