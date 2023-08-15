x
Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach to host free movie nights at Town Center

Beginning Sept. 2, the city will be hosting a free outdoor movie screening every Saturday. Seating is limited and will be first come first serve.
Credit: New Africa - stock.adobe.com
Young people with popcorn watching movie in open air cinema. Space for text

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The City of Virginia Beach is hosting a series of free movie nights at Town Center.

Beginning Sept. 2, every Saturday they will be hosting a free outdoor movie screening. The films will be presented on a large outdoor screen in the recessed area of the Town Center Fountain Plaza. 

Seating is limited and will be first come first serve, the same goes for free popcorn that will be available. 

The movie nights will be every Saturday, from Sept. 2 to Oct. 28. The times will be at 7:30 p.m. in September and then go back an hour at 6:30 p.m. for October's screenings. 

The movies being shown include The Lion King, Up, Hocus Pocus, and more. There's a full list of movies, times, and other info on the Central Business District Association's website.

