VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police are searching for a man accused of robbing a bank located in the Hilltop North Shopping Center on Saturday.

Police said the call for a hold-up alarm at Fulton Bank at 1616 Laskin Road came in around 10:39 a.m.

Employees told police a robbery occurred at the bank. They said a man handed a note to the teller demanding money. He left the bank in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a white man, between 20 and 30 years old, around 5 feet 9 inches and 5 feet 10 inches, and about 170 pounds.

Virginia Beach Police Department

Police released a photo of the man accused of robbing the bank.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip via P3tips.com.