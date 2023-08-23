x
Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach Funk Fest returns to the Oceanfront with performances, food, and vendors

The event is going to be held at the beach off 24th Street Friday and Saturday with gates opening at 4 p.m. The event is free, but capacity will be limited.
Credit: Beach Events

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Funk Fest Beach Party is returning to the Oceanfront for two days of music, great food, and unique vendors. 

The event is going to be held at the beach off 24th Street on Friday and Saturday with gates opening at 4 p.m. There will be artists like Con Funk Shun, The Bar-Kays, Vivian Green, Evelyn "Champagne" King, and more. 

The event is free, but capacity will be limited. They will also be selling "Preferred Viewing Section" tickets for a "more comfortable viewing experience".

Alcohol, glass containers, pets, cameras, and tents are not allowed at the show. You can find more information about the event, see times of the performances, and purchase tickets on their site.

