Virginia Beach General District Court closes for two days after employees test positive for COVID-19

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two court personnel and two Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office deputies that work at the General District Court have tested positive for coronavirus.

As a result, the court will be closed Monday and Tuesday, sheriff’s spokeswoman Kathy Hieatt said in an email.

Contact tracing on the deputies was completed Friday, Oct. 16, Hieatt said.

She said the city planned to complete cleaning and disinfecting affected areas in the court during the weekend.

Hieatt said other areas of the building will be open for business.