VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Some people in Hampton Roads, don’t have a home to go to this holiday—they won’t get an Easter dinner. That’s where Sisters Healing Sisters steps in.

The Virginia Beach nonprofit spent Easter Sunday helping those in need. The group distributed hot meals and toiletries to homeless at the Oceanfront.

“Fifty spaghetti dinners with a side salad, garlic bread, and cookies for dessert,” said President and founder of Sisters Healing Sisters Rickkita Taylor.

“We not only give out meals, we give out hugs, we talk, we motivate them, and just let them know we are a community and we are behind them and this is an issue we care about.”

This is the third year Sisters Healing Sister has decided to make a difference on Easter. They call the event, Passover The Blessings. They also do it on Thanksgiving.

“My heart just went out to them and I wanted to do something for them. I wanted to do more,” Taylor said.

The nonprofit runs entirely on donations. Taylor said she’s invested her own money, to keep the organization running.

She said, “We definitely want to expand on this. This is not an issue that is just a one and done thing.”

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.