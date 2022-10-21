Virginia Beach gym owner hosts fundraiser to pay for father's heart transplant

To help raise funds for her dad's medical bills, Kaizen Athletics is hosting a "fundraiser community workout" this Saturday.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach woman is asking the community for help to raise funds for her dad's heart transplant.

Emily Throckmorton owns Kaizen Athletics, an adaptive gym off Virginia Beach Boulevard. This weekend, the gym will host a fundraising workout to help pay for her dad's medical bill.

Throckmorton opened up about her dad's health issues in a Facebook post.

"I don't typically talk about personal things, but this is something very important to my family," Throckmorton wrote.

She continued, saying her dad has cardiomyopathy, a heart muscle disease, and is now in need of a transplant.

"We don't want him to feel like he is going through all of this alone. We want to show him how loved and how much we appreciate him," she wrote.

To help raise funds for her dad, Throckmorton's gym is hosting a "fundraiser community workout" Saturday starting at 9 a.m. at Kaizen Athletics. Throckmorton said all donations will go directly toward her dad's heart transplant and medical expenses.