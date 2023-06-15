Virginia Beach illegally asked healthcare workers to forfeit overtime wages, now they're paying back $600,000

U.S. Department of Labor: Progressive Services of Virgina LLC asked employees to sign documents waiving their rights to overtime compensation.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An investigation from the U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division has found that a Virginia Beach home healthcare agency violated the law and asked direct care employees to sign documents waiving their rights to overtime compensation.

According to a press release from the division, they recovered more than $604,000 in back wages and liquidated damages for 50 employees of Progressive Services of Virginia LLC and co-owners Georgiana Smith and Richard Smith.

Progressive Services of Virginia provides in-home intellectual and developmental disabilities services for children, adolescents, and adults in the Chesapeake, Virginia Beach, Norfolk, and Portsmouth areas.

The division recovered $302,144 from the agency in back wages and an equal amount in liquidated damages for the affected workers as well as $18,703 in civil money penalties for their intentional violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

"The Fair Labor Standards Act does not permit employers to deny overtime pay or to instruct workers to waive their overtime pay," said Wage and Hour Divison District Director Roberto Melendez. "Employees should know their workplace rights and employers must understand and comply with the law."