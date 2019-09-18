VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A fire that broke out in a Virginia Beach home was mostly contained to the building's garage, the Virginia Beach Fire Department said.

A call for the fire came in just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Litchfield Road, Hidden Pointe Cove. Arriving units saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the garage of the two-story house.

The fire did extend to the second floor, but most of the damage was kept to the garage. It was brought under control by 3:13.

No one was home at the time. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.