Virginia Beach high school student, national organization bring fresh produce boxes to those in need

About 1,700 boxes of fresh produce were available to those in need of food as part of the ‘Food Rescue US’ nonprofit organization.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Natalie De Los Rios, 15, and her team gave out 24-pound boxes of fresh produce for anyone in need of food.

The food giveaway was at Birdneck Elementary School in Virginia Beach on Thursday. People were able to walk up to retrieve a box as well as drive up to get a box curbside.

Natalie started a Virginia Beach chapter of the nonprofit, Food Rescue US, which focuses on delivering excess fresh ingredients from businesses to families in need.

The nonprofit didn't have a chapter here in Hampton Roads, so immediately Natalie knew she wanted to start one.