Virginia Beach holding drive-thru food pantry ahead of Christmas

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Neighbors are helping to feed neighbors.

The Virginia Department of Health and Human Services, in partnership with the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, is hosting a drive-thru food pantry just days before Christmas.

People will receive a pre-packaged kit with shelf-stable foods such as fruit and vegetables, bread, dairy products, frozen meats, canned goods, and some staple items such as pasta, sugar, and flour.

“Providing families and individuals access to fresh, healthy food is critically important, especially in these difficult times,” DHS Director Aileen L. Smith said in a news release. “We are thrilled to have this opportunity to collaborate with the Foodbank to offer this much-needed resource as we head into the holiday season.”

It will open to Beach residents on December 22 at 10 a.m. The pantry is at the HHS Building located at 3432 Virginia Beach Boulevard.