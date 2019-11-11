VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The dates for the BayPort Credit Union Holiday Lights Merry Mile on the Virginia Beach Boardwalk have been announced.

The tradition begins Friday, November 22 and continues nightly through New Year’s Eve December 31. Illumination begins at 5:30 p.m. each night and continues until 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 10 p.m. from Sundays through Thursdays.

Visitors will be able to drive their vehicle on the boardwalk through Nautical, Holiday, and Adventure Lands with a soundtrack signal playing traditional Holiday music on the radio.

The light display includes archways along the entire length of the light display with fish swimming overhead and spectacular light tunnels to drive through. Visitors will get a glimpse of a light-up Santa and a 40-foot tall Christmas tree.

“At BayPort, we are committed to investing in our communities. Part of that investment is working with our community partners to provide family-friendly experiences to all of Hampton Roads. That is why we are excited to be the presenting sponsor of this year’s Holiday Lights Merry Mile along the beautiful Virginia Beach Boardwalk,” said President/CEO Jim Mears.

Admission prices:

Passenger Vehicles $10

Limousines $25

Minibusses, $25

Motorcoaches, $45

Military Monday, presented by BayPort Credit Union, offers $5 admission for passenger vehicles providing military ID.

Things to know before you go:

All vehicles will enter the Boardwalk through the Holiday Lights Merry Mile main entrance on Atlantic Avenue at 2nd Street.

Merry Mile main entrance on Atlantic Avenue at 2nd Street. Vehicles queue on Atlantic Avenue beginning at 21st Street only.

No vehicles are permitted to enter the Atlantic Avenue queue line south of 21st Street.

Entrance fee is cash only.

Tickets are subject to availability.

No refunds on purchased tickets.

Light show is held rain or shine. Show may be suspended or postponed due to severe weather or in case of severe weather forecast.

All vehicles must be properly registered and insured to operate in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

All vehicles must observe the posted speed limit.

Pedestrians are prohibited on the Boardwalk during the light show.

Passengers must remain in the vehicle at all times and vehicles are prohibited from parking on the Boardwalk.

These regulations do not alter or change State or City laws in any manner and guests are subject to all applicable State or City laws.

More than 20,000 families a year make this unique light show a part of their holiday celebration.

