Man shot outside Hardee's in Virginia Beach, police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man was seriously hurt in a shooting outside a Hardee's restaurant near the Mount Trashmore area in Virginia Beach Tuesday morning, police said.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the restaurant, which is by the Timberlake Shopping Center on Holland Road. Officers were called to the scene shortly after 10:30 a.m.

A law enforcement source told 13News Now that the victim is in critical condition at the hospital. There is no suspect information right now.

13News Now has also learned police are in the parking lot of the Best Buy off of Independence Boulevard, investigating a vehicle that may be connected to the shooting.

Details are limited, but 13News Now is working to learn more.

Anyone with information can submit a tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or online using P3 Tips.