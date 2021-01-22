Virginia Beach home catches fire in Ocean Lakes, family's cat rescued

The fire department said the family was not home at the time of the fire, and nobody was hurt.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Around 2 p.m. Friday, the Virginia Beach Fire Department rushed to the Ocean Lakes area to respond to a burning house.

A release from the department said the home was in the 800 block of Sandoval Drive.

There was heavy smoke, and flames on the side of the house, but nobody was home. Nobody was hurt in the incident.

Rescue teams did go into the building and save the family's cat.

The fire was declared under control at 2:18 p.m. There's no official cause yet - the Fire Marshal's office is investigating.