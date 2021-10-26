Virginia Beach chosen as 'National Veterans Day Regional Site' for the 13th year

A Veterans Day parade will be held on Nov. 11 at 9 a.m., starting on Atlantic Avenue at 16th Street. A formal ceremony will happen afterwards.

Veterans Day is approaching, and Hampton Roads is where many people will be celebrating the holiday for America's heroes.

City leaders announced that Virginia Beach was recognized as a National Veterans Day Regional Site for the 13th year in a row by the Department of Veterans Affairs (DVA).

There were 33 sites across the country that were chosen by the DVA's Veterans Day National Committee, and Virginia Beach was the only one selected in the state.

“We are very proud to once again be recognized by the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Veterans Day National Committee. Our Veterans Day activities, especially the support provided by the many organizations that participate and assist with the events, provide a unique opportunity to show our appreciation for the sacrifices our Veterans have made to maintain the freedoms that we enjoy in our nation,” said Robert Randall, President of the Hampton Roads Council of Veterans Organizations (HRCVO.)

The Hampton Roads Council of Veterans Organizations hosts events annually, including its Veterans Day parade and ceremony to represent Southside Hampton Roads.

Here's what you need to know:

The parade will be held on Veterans Day, Nov. 11 at 9 a.m.

It will start on Atlantic Avenue at 16th Street.

A formal ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. on 19th Street at the Tidewater Veterans Memorial.

The lineup includes military personnel from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard.

Veterans from World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Desert Storm, Desert Shield, Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom are participating.

High school bands, Boy Scout troops and Girl Scout troops will also be in attendance for the tribute.