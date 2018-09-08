VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — This year, the US Lifesaving Association's, National Lifeguard Championships are at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

Wednesday was the junior lifeguard competition, but with the blow of a whistle on Thursday, three days of the professional lifeguard competitions kicked off.

More than 500 lifeguards from across around the globe faced off in the competitive lifesaving events, ranging from swimming to using boats or boards. They are going head-to-head, with hopes of qualifying for the world championships in Australia.

Tom Gill is the event organizer. He said anyone who stops to watch the competition will see a "lifesaving sport," at an unprecedented level.

"Every year it gets bigger and better,” said Gill.

Even though Gill said it cost about $125,000 to host the competition, it's a free event for the public to enjoy.

"We just want the community to come out and celebrate lifesaving," said Gill.

"I love it, I love the competition,” said Rodney Fintress, captain of the Virginia Beach surf rescue team.

He's used to saving lives at the Oceanfront, but the next three days are about learning to be a better lifeguard, through competition.

"It's a lot of fun, it's a sport that's not known in America, but it's big in Australia,” said Fintress.

Brielle Cooper is one of the Australian competitors. "It's super flat so it will be lots of hard work, but we can't wait,” said Cooper.

According to the USLA Lifeguard website, the objectives of the competition are to get the public acquainted with “water safety procedures and skills” lifeguards use every day to keep people safe at the beach.

For more information on the Nautica USLA National Lifeguard Championships and full results from today’s National Junior Lifeguard Championships, visit www.usla.org/page/NATIONALS.

Thursday, Aug. 9 – 8 a.m. Day 1 National Lifeguard Championships 28th-30th Streets oceanfront

Friday, Aug. 10 – 8 a.m. Day 2 National Lifeguard Championships 28-30th Streets oceanfront

Saturday, Aug. 11 – 8 a.m. Day 3 National Lifeguard Championships 28-30 Streets oceanfront

