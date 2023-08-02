Virginia Beach home destroyed, another damaged after fire ignites

One person and their pet were displaced. No one was hurt.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — One house is destroyed and another is damaged in Virginia Beach after a fire ignited early Wednesday, fire officials said.

Firefighters were dispatched to Speckled Rock Lane just before 12:50 a.m. When they arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming from both affected houses. Crews determined it was a 2-alarm fire affecting two 2-story homes.

Fire from the first home had quickly spread to the other. No one was home at the first house at the time of the fire.

The fire was marked out at 2:22 a.m. and crews cleared the scene at about 5:50 a.m.

One person and their pet were displaced from the second home.

There were no injuries to firefighters, residents, or pets.