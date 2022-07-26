Virginia Beach house fire displaces 5 people

The first reports of the fire came in a little before 9 a.m. It started in the garage of a two-story house in the Diamond Springs Homes area.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A fire did heavy damage to a two-story home on Forest View Drive on Tuesday morning, displacing five people.

That's in the Diamond Springs Homes area of Virginia Beach.

The first reports of the fire came in a little before 9 a.m. According to a spokesperson for the city's dispatch, it started in the garage.

Tweets from the Fire Department show the flames reaching up into the second floor, and smoke coming from the roof of the home.

No firefighters, residents, or pets were hurt in the fire.

The fire was put out a little before 10 a.m. Investigators are still trying to figure out what caused it.