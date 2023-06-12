Virginia Beach home heavily damaged after overnight fire

A Virginia Beach Fire Department spokesman said that the cause of the fire on Goolagong Drive remains under investigation.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A house and several residential sheds were severely damaged by fire in the Level Green area of Virginia Beach late Sunday night, fire officials said.

Around 10:30 p.m., crews with the Virginia Beach and Chesapeake fire departments responded to a call about a residential fire in the 5800 block of Goolagong Drive.

When firefighters arrived, they saw large flames billowing from the building. They were able to get the fire under control in about 30 minutes, a fire department spokesman said.

The house was not occupied at the time of the fire, and no one was injured.