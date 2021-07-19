Virginia Beach house fire sends person to hospital

Five people were displaced after a fire on the 1400 block of Stalls Way, according to Virginia Beach Fire Department.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A residential fire damaged two homes and sent one person to the hospital Sunday night.

It happened around 8 p.m. in the 1400 block of Stalls Way in Virginia Beach.

One victim was immediately treated and transported to a local hospital, said the Virginia Beach Fire Department on its Facebook page.

Five people would be displaced and have made other living arrangement, according to the department.

The cause is under investigation.

Nakia Austin told 13NewsNow on the scene her stepdad owns one of the homes, and she witnessed firefighters rescue people from the house where the fire originated.

"They did get the little girl out and the other two dogs," she told 13NewsNow reporter Angelo Vargas. "So thank God for that."

A neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous, shared cell phone video showing crews fight the fire, as flames appeared to spread to the other home.