Virginia Beach inmate dies after medical emergency

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An inmate from the Virginia Beach Correctional Center died at a hospital following a medical emergency.
According to the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office, 29-year-old Tramon Lane was arrested Saturday on five felony charges:
- Two counts of narcotics possession
- Two counts of possession of narcotics with a firearm
- One count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm
Officials said that while being booked at the correctional center, Lane had a medical emergency. A nurse began CPR on Lane and he was taken to Sentara Princess Anne Hospital, where he later died.
The incident is being investigated by the Virginia Beach Police Department and the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office, however, officials don't think foul play is suspected.