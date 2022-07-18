Virginia Beach inmate dies after medical emergency

Officials said that while being booked at the correctional center, 29-year-old Tramon Lane had a medical emergency.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An inmate from the Virginia Beach Correctional Center died at a hospital following a medical emergency.

According to the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office, 29-year-old Tramon Lane was arrested Saturday on five felony charges:

Two counts of narcotics possession

Two counts of possession of narcotics with a firearm

One count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm

Officials said that while being booked at the correctional center, Lane had a medical emergency. A nurse began CPR on Lane and he was taken to Sentara Princess Anne Hospital, where he later died.