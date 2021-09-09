Virginia Beach inmate dies in custody, medical examiner cites natural causes

Marvin Williams, Jr. became unresponsive sometime between 1:35 p.m., when he was eating, and 1:41 p.m., when someone came by his cell for a routine check.

A man who was in the Virginia Beach Jail on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle died Sunday.

A news release from the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office said Marvin Williams Jr., 47, had told jail staff he wasn't feeling well that morning.

The jail's medical division checked him out, and let him go back to his cell under medical observation.

Williams became unresponsive sometime between 1:35 p.m. -- when he was eating -- and 1:41 p.m., when someone came by his cell for a routine check.

Deputies, nurses, and medics tried to save him once they found him unresponsive. They gave him CPR, used an AED, and gave him oxygen, but Williams didn't wake back up.

He was declared dead at 2:16 p.m. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Norfolk said he died of heart problems.

The official cause was a "ruptured aortic dissection due to hypertensive cardiovascular disease with morbid obesity as a contributing factor," officials said.

He'd been at the jail for just under three weeks. A spokesperson for the sheriff's office wrote that he had pre-existing medical and mental health issues, and was being treated for them. The sheriff's office couldn't share what those issues were.