VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — People in Virginia Beach came together to honor the lives lost 430 miles away at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.

Eleven people were shot and killed inside the temple Saturday.

On Wednesday, people of all occupations ranging from the FBI to the Virginia Beach Schools superintendent, spent time together outside the Simon Family JCC.

Together they sent a message that hatred and anti-Semitism are not allowed.

"Every American citizen should join in the moment of togetherness," Rabbi Jeffrey Arnowitz said.

During the event, people of all faiths stood up against hate.

Canto Jennifer Ruben, with the Ohef Sholom Temple said, "faces I recognize from Christian churches, and Muslim organizations."

An outpouring of support in Virginia Beach for the 11 people shot at the Tree of Life synagogue.

Megan Shinn

"We have our politicians here, this morning. It's just really is an outpouring of love from all over the community and solidarity with our Jewish community,” She said.

"This is the least that we can do is to show solidarity and support to our neighbors regardless of their faith," Rachid Khould said.

"We're better and we're stronger when we hold each other close and dedicate ourselves to building a kind and inclusive community,” United Jewish Federation of Tidewater President John Strelitz said.

An outpouring of support in Virginia Beach for the 11 people shot at the Tree of Life synagogue.

Megan Shinn

After several speeches, Strelitz read the names of the shooting victims and held a moment of silence.

"It's very emotional. All of us coming together makes us all determined to move forward and to not be frightened," United Jewish Federation of Tidewater Executive Vice President Betty Anne Levin said.

© 2018 WVEC