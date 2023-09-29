x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach Sheriff Ken Stolle retires, Rocky Holcomb sworn in as interim sheriff

Interim Sheriff Rocky Holcomb took his oath of office, replacing Ken Stolle, who retired on Friday.

More Videos

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach has a new sheriff in town and he's a familiar face.

On Friday, Interim Sheriff Rocky Holcomb took his oath of office. He previously served as the chief deputy under former Sheriff Ken Stolle, who retired after 13 years.

Holcomb also represented the Kempsville District on the city council, but he resigned to take over as interim sheriff.

Holcomb announced a new acronym for his leadership goals in Virginia Beach: TRUST. It stands for "Transparency, Respect, Unity, Service, and Training."

The city will hold a special election to find a permanent sheriff.  Holcomb said he plans to run in the special election.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out