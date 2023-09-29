Virginia Beach Sheriff Ken Stolle retires, Rocky Holcomb sworn in as interim sheriff

Interim Sheriff Rocky Holcomb took his oath of office, replacing Ken Stolle, who retired on Friday.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach has a new sheriff in town and he's a familiar face.

On Friday, Interim Sheriff Rocky Holcomb took his oath of office. He previously served as the chief deputy under former Sheriff Ken Stolle, who retired after 13 years.

Holcomb also represented the Kempsville District on the city council, but he resigned to take over as interim sheriff.

Holcomb announced a new acronym for his leadership goals in Virginia Beach: TRUST. It stands for "Transparency, Respect, Unity, Service, and Training."