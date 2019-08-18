VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Kids gathered at Pembroke Mall, this weekend, for yoga and meditation lessons and a school supply giveaway.

It’s called Let Me Be Great Children’s Yoga.

Founder Tiffani Gallop said it’s a way to help kids focus before they head back to school.

“The connection between yoga and back to school is very important," Gallop said. "We teach children how to become mindful, how to concentrate, and how to focus.”

Instructors ran kids though popular poses like the downward dog and the standing bow.

“We also teach children how to channel their energy so that they are able to pay attention in class and also become physically fit and also give them tools for social and emotional learning,” Gallop said.

Assistant Director for Let Me Be Great Children’s Yoga, Tari White, said yoga can help kids deal with frustration and restlessness. It can help kids build confidence and manage anxiety.

“If a student has trouble sitting down, that parent, as well as that teacher, knows if you allow them to do a tree-pose or a bridge, or sitting crisscross apple sauce and giving them time to meditate,” White said.

Let Me Be Great Children’s Yoga hosts classes throughout the year, and they also visit local schools.

The event also doubled as a school supply giveaway.

“At this event, children will be able to receive free backpacks, pencils, crayons, all of their school supplies. They’re also going to be able to receive free haircuts. Parents and teachers and caregivers will also be able to receive free massages,” Gallop said.