Virginia Beach leaders add new portal for city workers to report concerns in the workplace

The new portal is available for any full- or part-time employees. They can report harassment, discrimination, or general mistreatment and remain anonymous.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The City of Virginia Beach added a new tool for employees to report harassment, discrimination, or general mistreatment.

It’s called the R.E.S.P.E.C.T Employee Portal System, and workers can submit their concerns 24 hours a day and can remain anonymous.

“We are super excited to add this option,” Employee Relations Manager Stacy Hawks said.

It’s another tool for more than 7,000 Virginia Beach city workers. Hawks said any full- or part-time worker can report a problem to the Respect Employee Portal.

“It’s a best practice to provide multiple mechanisms for people to bring concerns. If they aren’t comfortable going to their supervisor or walking into HR, that they have this as well.”

Hawks said in 2018, city leaders started the discussion about adding this new resource, but the technology wasn’t up to speed at the time. She said when the Virginia Beach mass shooting independent investigation results came out, one recommendation included adding another way to report issues in the workforce.

Hawks explained, “When we read the report and we saw that, we were like oh good, they believe what we believe.”

The R.E.S.P.E.C.T Employee Portal is up and running.

Virginia Beach city employees can log on anytime, and if they don’t feel comfortable putting their name down, they can submit a concern anonymously.

“We can communicate via email in the system where we don’t know who we are talking to and then they can respond to us, and we can try and help them in the best way we can,” Hawks said.

Hawks said she hopes workers feel comfortable and safe using the R.E.S.P.E.C.T Employee Portal.

She explained, “We want to be part of the solution that’s making Virginia Beach the place folks want to come to work every day.”