Virginia Beach libraries put resources to use

Despite the buildings being closed to the public, local libraries continue to serve the community.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Library card-carrying citizens can no longer stroll into the library and use one of the seven 3D printers available in Virginia Beach, per social distancing.

But don't worry, those printers aren't developing any rust.

"We're still using some of that creative technology to help out the community," said Jordan Fowler, Library Program Specialist in Technology.

After starting with Virginia Beach libraries in 2010 stocking shelves, Fowler first came across a 3D printer in 2013, before moving on to teaching them to community members.

Now, she's putting all of that toward helping those on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19.

The seven printers are now spread between two libraries, where they're able to produce 21 protective masks a day with the hard work of library staff.