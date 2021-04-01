Virginia Beach library introduces 'Bring it Back' campaign to cancel customer fines

The Virginia Beach Public Library is giving its customers an opportunity to return overdue library materials to have their fines canceled.

The Virginia Beach Public Library said it's allowing its customers to return the outstanding items between Jan. 1 - 31 to have their associated fines dropped.

“Our goal in offering the ‘Bring it Back’ campaign is to encourage customers who may have been avoiding the library due to overdue materials and associated fines to return the items with a clean slate and take advantage of resources that may be especially helpful to them during the challenges of the pandemic,” said Director of Libraries Eva Poole. “We also hope to recoup outstanding materials and make them available for all our customers to access.”

There is no limit on what date the materials were initially due in order to make the returns, according to the library officials.

Here's how it works:

Library items must be returned to VBPL from Jan. 1 - Jan. 31, 2021, in order to have the fines canceled.

Customers should take overdue returned items to VBPL’s outdoor book drops.

VBPL will cancel overdue fines associated with the returned items, but please allow 24 hours for it to process.

Customers may continue using their library accounts or apply for a new account, if necessary.

VBPL said it will not be distributing refunds for any fines that were already paid, even if the item is returned in January.