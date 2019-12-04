VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Library Foundation secured a $60,000 grant to purchase a new, more versatile bookmobile to sustain and increase the library’s reach in Virginia Beach.

The bookmobile offers a library-like experience on wheels. It will introduce preschoolers to reading and the possibilities that come with checking out books. During visits to preschools and daycare centers, VBPL staff deliver books, provide teacher training and curriculum-based storytime classes to help children build skills needed for kindergarten success.

The vehicle will also have built-in technology that allows for innovative, interactive programming. The bookmobile does not require a commercial driver’s license like other lagers vehicles, so more staff can drive it.

“Virginia Beach Public Library’s early literacy outreach service is crucial for reaching children who might not otherwise be able to visit the library and benefit from early literacy programming,” said Eva Poole, director of libraries and executive director of the Virginia Beach Library Foundation. “Our bookmobile has served our community well, but it’s aging, and its large size, comparable to a city bus, prevents us from reaching children in buildings with smaller footprints. We’re grateful to the Hampton Roads Community Foundation for granting funding to the Virginia Beach Library Foundation to secure a new vehicle.”



The grant was from the Hampton Roads Community Foundation given to the Virginia Beach Library Foundation which is a nonprofit organization that raises funds in support of Virginia Beach Public Library programs and services for the community.

